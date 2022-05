The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Gokwe-Kabuyuni Member of Parliament Leonard Chikomba has died.

He was 67.

Chikomba was involved in a car accident last night some 20 kilometres from Chitekete on his way home from a party meeting in Gweru.

According to OpenparlyZw, ZANU-PF Midlands Chairperson, Larry Mavima confirmed the development.

Zwnews