Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says Sports is wealth and health and should be valued for one’s well-being.

His comments came after he took part in a five kilometer walk.

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fantastic moments!

Our participation in the 5 kilometres walk and watching fellow participants at the 22nd Inter Company Relay in Lusaka at Heroes Stadium today, made us realise how much more Zambia can and is offering.

Sports is a great source of health and wealth and this is our central focus as a Government.

We envisioned a health and wealth Zambia and indeed this will be made possible by all of us working in unison no matter the obstacles.

There is so much untapped talent out there. Let’s go for it. Sport and youth Ministry will go flat out and ensure that this sector becomes an income generator as seen in some parts of the World.

Let’s go Zambia! Let’s go!

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia