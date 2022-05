Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa is in Kwekwe’s oldest suburb of Amaveni at Amaveni stadium for a victory celebration rally.

Kwekwe is President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s home town.

Yesterday he was in Binga where he addressed thousands of his supporters.

Binga houses the Zambezi River viewing which is the only sand beach in Zimbabwe, hot springs, fishing, crocodile farm, game reserves, Chijalile Pass & other tourist attractions.