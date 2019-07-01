ED Impregnates University Student?

By smuchirahondo
- 56 mins ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, Gerald Mlotshwa

Social Media is ablaze with reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of all state universities impregnated a university student who recently gave birth to a bouncing baby.

The pregnancy debate was triggered by Zimbabwe’s Former Cabinet Minister  Professor Jonathan Moyo’s  who hinted that a student at one of Zimbabwe’s premier institution of higher learning was recently blessed with a child after she was impregnated by the Chancellor of her university.’

See tweet below:

 

Moyo after being quizzed by his followers if he meant a vice chancellor he cemented that he meant the Chancellor.

Delving deeper into the matter another follower fingered President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Chancellor of all universities.

This is a developing story…More to follow.

