ED Impregnates University Student?

Social Media is ablaze with reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of all state universities impregnated a university student who recently gave birth to a bouncing baby.

The pregnancy debate was triggered by Zimbabwe’s Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo’s who hinted that a student at one of Zimbabwe’s premier institution of higher learning was recently blessed with a child after she was impregnated by the Chancellor of her university.’

See tweet below:

A student at one of Zimbabwe's premier institutions of higher education was recently blessed with a child after she was impregnated by the Chancellor of her university! pic.twitter.com/bWlEeIh0zz — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 1, 2019

Moyo after being quizzed by his followers if he meant a vice chancellor he cemented that he meant the Chancellor.

A Chancellor! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 1, 2019

Delving deeper into the matter another follower fingered President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Chancellor of all universities.

Chancellor of all Universities — The One🇿🇼 (@Dr_Shawn_) July 1, 2019

This is a developing story…More to follow.