Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has been granted ZW$20 000 bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa has been ordered not to address any press conference until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport at the clerk of court, reside at his given address and report once a week at Borrowdale Police Station.

Mliswa is accused of convening a prohibited gathering under Covid-19 regulations on Thursday and the National Prosecuting Authority did not oppose bail.

Zwnews