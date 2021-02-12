The former ZANU-PF Youths leader Jim Kunaka has been granted ZW$15 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Kunaka had been in remand prison since 25 December 2020.

As stated by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Munyaradzi Bwanya was representing Kunaka and managed to secure his release 50 days after he was arrested.

Said ZLHR:

JUST IN: Our lawyer @Munya Bwanya has ensured that Jim Kunaka’s 50-day detention ends by securing his release from remand prison on RTGS$15 000 bail.

Kunaka was reportedly given these bail conditions by Justice Chitapi:

Kunaka to report once a week on Fridays at Waterfalls Police Station.

He should continue residing at his given residential address.

He should not interfere with state witnesses until his matter is finalized.

He was charged with inciting the public to participate in an anti -government protest which was set for 31 July 2020.

The demonstration did not take off as it was softened by alert security agents.

Meanwhile, an alternative charge of promoting the groups of more than 50 people without authorisation and contravening the Public health (Covid 19 prevention, containment, and treatment) was also levelled against him.

-Zwnews