Harare businessman Givemore Panganayi who went missing while attending a party at the Harare International Conference Centre by Rainbow Towers on May 5 has been found dead in a disused lift at the hotel.

According to ZimLive, law enforcement sources confirmed this development to the publication.

It is reported that Panganayi was invited to a party at HICC and he went with his best friend Sulumani Chimbetu.

Sources said in the middle of the party, Panganayi’s phone rang and he excused himself and went out to answer his call, and that from that minute he didn’t come back.

The party was hosted by Mr. Mutsvairo. -local media