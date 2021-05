The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a foreign national at Robert Mugabe International Airport in possession of 945 grammes of cocaine with a street value of about ZW$7 560 000,00.

The cocaine was stashed in the suspect’s undergarments.

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on 10 May 2021, police officers stationed at the airport acted on a tip off and managed to arrest the suspect.

-Zwnews