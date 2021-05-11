President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare, for Kampala, Uganda to attend the swearing in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni which is scheduled for tomorrow.

Uganda’s electoral commission declared incumbent Museveni the winner of the country’s presidential election held early this year.

This extended his 35-year rule as his main rival Bobi Wine alleged vote rigging and urged citizens to reject the result.

Museveni secured 5.85 million votes, or 58.64 percent, of the total votes cast, while main opposition candidate Wine got 3.48 million votes or 34.83 percent, the commission said in a televised news conference.

Meanwhile, security forces sealed off a wide perimeter around Wine’s compound, cutting him from communicating with the outside world and not allowing anyone to visit him.

-Zwnews