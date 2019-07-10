Just In: Sikhala’s Arrest Triggers Demo (see pics)

Disgruntled members of the MDC Youth League have staged a “free Sikhala” demo ahead of Job Sikhala’s court hearing this afternoon.

Sikhala was arrested yesterday and charged with subverting a constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification&Reform) Act for allegedly advocating for the overthrowing of govt through unconstitutional means.

Job Sikhala allegedly told a rally in Bikita, Masvingo province on Saturday that the party will stage a mega-demonstration that will bring down the government.

However, Advocate Sikhala has denied allegations that he said the MDC will overthrow Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government before 2023.

He said that he meant that the MDC will “overthrow” all ills including hunger that are affecting. Perhaps, In short, President Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU PF are synonymous with those issues he referred to.