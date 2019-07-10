Job Sikhala Will Be Tried In Bikita…ZRP Took Him There-GVT

By smuchirahondo
- 43 mins ago

The Ministry of information, publicity and broadcasting have denied reports that Advocate Job Sikhala is missing from police custody, the ministry revealed that Sikhala is being transported by the police to Bikita where the alleged crime was committed.

The announcement by the Ministry of information comes at a time when members of the MDC were alleging that Sikhala was now missing.

Sikhala was yesterday arrested on allegations of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government and is expected to appear in court today.



