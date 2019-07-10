Job Sikhala Will Be Tried In Bikita…ZRP Took Him There-GVT

The Ministry of information, publicity and broadcasting have denied reports that Advocate Job Sikhala is missing from police custody, the ministry revealed that Sikhala is being transported by the police to Bikita where the alleged crime was committed.

The announcement by the Ministry of information comes at a time when members of the MDC were alleging that Sikhala was now missing.

Sikhala was yesterday arrested on allegations of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government and is expected to appear in court today.

See Tweets Below:

We have noted Media Reports alleging that Hon Sikhala is missing. Those reports are inaccurate. The courts have directed that his case should be tried in Bikita. Hon Sikhala is being transported by the police to Bikita where the alleged crime was committed — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) July 10, 2019

Sikhala's lawyer Obey Shava says after being advised that police would take MP to Rotten Row courts at 2.15PM, information sharing has stopped. "He has been removed from Harare Central and we don't know where he is. We're saddened by level of unprofessionalism by NPA" – Shava pic.twitter.com/lYKd03EP5K — ZimLive (@zimlive) July 10, 2019