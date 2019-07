zwnews-Chivi South Legislator Killer Zivhu (Zanu PF) has launched an initiative to put reflectors on livestock as a way to make them more visible to motorists during the night.

Launching the noble initiative in his constituency Zivhu bemoaned the increasing number of accidents caused by livestock in Zimbabwe especially along the Beitbridge -Ngundu highway

According to government reports, nearly 2 000 people died last year due to road traffic accidents countrywide.