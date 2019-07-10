High Court Strikes Off Application To Stop The Removal Of USD

HARARE-Prominent lawyer/businessman Tawanda Nyambirai’s Urgent Chamber Application to stop removal of the United States Dollar (USD) for local use has been struck off the High court’s urgent roll.

This means that there is no longer an urgent case before the courts concerning the removal of the USD for local use.

Nyambirai is suing the Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube for his conversion of bond coins/notes and RTGS balances into a currency (RTGS Dollars which have been deemed equal to the incoming Zim Dollar, by the same man.

See letter from the High Court of Zimbabwe