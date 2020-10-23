A total of 1085 students has graduated at the Lupane State University (LSU) where President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the proceedings

Only a fraction of the 1085 graduands who were receiving accolades for excelling in their studies attended the ceremony.

Other graduands attended the ceremony online.

From the total number of graduates, 58 percent were females while 449 graduated with postgraduate degrees while 474 with undergraduate degrees and 152 with diplomas.

The President who is also the Chancellar of all state universities also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the university’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences building.

He also officially commissioned the multi-million -dollar students’ hostels, kitchen and dining hall. -Herald

JUST IN: President caps graduates at LSU

