Zimbabwe- Journalists in Harare have received a donation of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth US$29 000 from the European Union.

Handing over the donation, Timo Olkkonen, head of the European Union in Zimbabwe, said journalists have a crucial role to play in reporting professionally in countering the “misinformation” that has characterised Covid-19 worldwide.

The Zimbabwe National Editors’ Forum, Media Alliance of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists and the Online Content Creators who were on hand to receive the donation on behalf of the journalists welcomed the gesture, saying it will go a long way in safeguarding the safety and health of members of the fourth estate.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Foster Dongozi noted that the first Zimbabwean to die of Covid-19 was a journalist, Zororo Makamba, adding that the donation will help journalists as go about their duties.

Speaking at the same event, Chrispen Makoni, a chief director in the Ministry of Information, said the government is fully in support of the media’s right to subject public institutions to scrutiny.

-Zwnews

