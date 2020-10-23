A family from Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb was left counting their losses when their house caught fire due to suspected electrical fault on Thursday evening around 7 pm, CITE has established.

No one was hurt during the incident and the walls of the house remained intact.

When a CITE news crew visited the family on Friday, a family member was still holding on to the birth records and school certificates which they manage to salvage from the inferno.

Narrating the ordeal, Claymore Moyo said the fire started in one of the bedrooms which was locked at the time.

“I was at work when I got a call that the house was on fire. It seems it was an electrical fault as the neighbours said they heard a big before they saw smoke coming out,” said Moyo.

“Our neighbours really assisted us in putting out the fire. We lost property, especially in the room where my cousin was sleeping, which was locked.”

Josephine Mungomba, the daughter in law, appealed for assistance with food.

“Before even talking about the renovations, we are appealing for food as my husband is not working we survive on vending,” said Mungomba.

Contacted for a comment, Acting Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Linos Phiri said the fire was caused by an electrical fault due to overloading of electrical gadgets.

“The brigade found a bedroom with a variety of household contents well alight,” he said.

“The brigade observed that household goods comprising kitchen utensils, bedding were severely damaged by fire and peeling of plaster with asbestos getting damaged during the process,” said Phiri.

Those willing to assist the family can get in touch with family members on 0775 456 812 or 0774 613 522 or visit them on 13098 Nkulumane 12. -CITE

