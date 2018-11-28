JUST IN: Police finally arrest notorious machete wielding thugs..Pictures

Police in Chinhoyi have arrested a gang of three machete wielding hoodlums that has been terrorising the area and surrounding towns, including killing innocent civilians.

The unidentified trio was caught in Cold Stream Suburb in Chinhoyi while carrying their deadly weapons.

Sjamboks, knives, machetes and pangas were retrieved from the gang.

The gang suspected to be part of the notorious “Mashurugwi” is reportedly detained at Chinhoyi Central Police Section where they are assisting with investigations regarding their operations.

Their arrest brings a sigh of relief to many victims mostly in Chinhoyi, Kwekwe, Kadoma and Shurugwi were machete attacks were rampant.

zwnews