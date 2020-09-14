Popular hard-hitting Zimbabwe investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono was back at the magistrates court this Monday morning and was remanded out of custody to 19 October 2020.

This was announced by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) in the afternoon.

The award winning journalist’s arrest in July attracted the interest of the global community with amplified calls for his release dominating newspaper pages before being recently freed after persistent bail appeals.

Chin’ono was arrested by state security agents in a police blitzkrieg which also netted Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Like Chin’ono, Ngarivhume is also facing charges of inciting public violence against the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

more details to follow…

Zwnews