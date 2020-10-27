Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has filed criminal charges against pro-MDC Alliance political activists Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Hopewell Chin’ono for alleging that he lives with former ZIFA chief executive officer Henrietta Rushwaya.

Acting Public Prosecutor for the Eastern Region Michael Reza confirmed to The Herald that the PG has reported the duo to the police.

“I can confirm that the Prosecutor General has filed criminal complaints against Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Hopewell Chin’ono for their utterances against him,” he said.

Reacting to him being sued, veteran investigative journalist Chin’ono who is known for exposing corruption within high offices, said;

“The Prosecutor General has reported Advocate Thabani Mpofu @adv_fulcrum and myself to the police for criminal nuisance.

“The police know where I live, I will be waiting to be charged, and have my day in court.

“He is failing to charge real criminals!”

Earlier on Chin’ono had said:

“Henrietta Rushwaya who is reported to be close to the National Prosecution Authority boss is being brought to court tomorrow after being arrested with 6kgs of gold. My NPA sources tell me that the NPA’s position is that bail is not opposed! The real criminals get bail always.”

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

100135

0

0

cookie-check

JUST IN: PG sues Thabani Mpofu, Hopewell Chin’ono

no