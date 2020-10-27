Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been remanded in custody, but is expected to be freed on bail tomorrow.

The state’s position on the matter is that it is not going to oppose the granting of bail to Rushwaya, when her application is heard in court tomorrow.

A determination on her bail application will be made tomorrow, and since the state will not be opposing her being given bail, it means she will walk home, an analyst has said.

She is accused of attempting to smuggle out of Zimbabwe 6kg of gold.

Rushwaya was arrested yesterday at Robert Mugabe International Airport trying to smuggle the gold to Dubai.

Meanwhile, political analyst Elder Mabhunu says it is surprising that the state is not interested in opposing bail in such a case.

“The state is reportedly not interested in opposing bail on Rushwaya, but it has been opposing the granting of bail to human rights defenders.

“She is one of their own and will indeed walk home tomorrow, when her bail application will be heard,” he says.

Rushwaya to be 'freed' tomorrow

