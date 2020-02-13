The country’s football mother governing body, ZIFA, will this Thursday afternoon unveil new Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic to football stakeholders and journalists at a local hotel in Harare.

In a statement, ZIFA Communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said the Croatian gaffer is now in the country after having finally secured a work permit. Fired by the Sudan national team after poor performances, Logarusic’s appointment was announced at a media briefing on January 29.

He will be deputised by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe.

More details to follow……

Zwnews