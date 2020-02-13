A high level panel of legal experts will this afternoon release its first enforcement report that unravels the importance of targeted sanctions in the pursuit of protecting journalists in London this Thursday afternoon.

The panel discussion will also zero-in on whether targeted sanctions will help curb the trend of increasing abuses against media practitioners and profer legal frameworks and mechanisms which are necessary to ensure targeted sanctions achieve their goals of identifying, preventing and punishing abuses against journalists.

The meeting begins at 12:30 Central African Time.

The report was compiled at the requests of the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada.

Despite being slapped with sanctions targeted at the ruling elite, Zimbabwean journalists have continued to be subjected to continued harrasments and even physical assaults.

