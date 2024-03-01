President Mnangagwa to officially open 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo underway in Victoria Falls.

Delegates are deliberating on ways to accelerate adoption of renewable energy in the country.

The National Renewable Energy Policy launched in 2020 is guiding the country to significantly increase renewable energy capacity by 2030.

To date, various renewable energy projects such as solar farms and mini-hydro power stations are feeding power to the national grid, with some at various levels of implementation.

Financial experts, academia, industrialists and development partners, make up some of the delegates to the conference. Text/ image -Zbc