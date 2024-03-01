President Mnangagwa to officially open 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the 5th International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo underway in Victoria Falls.
Delegates are deliberating on ways to accelerate adoption of renewable energy in the country.
The National Renewable Energy Policy launched in 2020 is guiding the country to significantly increase renewable energy capacity by 2030.
To date, various renewable energy projects such as solar farms and mini-hydro power stations are feeding power to the national grid, with some at various levels of implementation.
Financial experts, academia, industrialists and development partners, make up some of the delegates to the conference. Text/ image -Zbc
The Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Murehwa Magistrate Terence Mashaire on allegations of receiving… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued more than 736,52 kilogrammes worth of gold-backed… Read More
Prominent social media influencer Shadaya Knight has declined an offer by his followers to buy… Read More
Only 800 000 out of 1,2 million registered vehicles are being compliant in terms of… Read More
Zimbabwe exported goods worth US$540 million in January and imported goods worth US$692.7 million during… Read More
The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) says the rainy season is not yet over.… Read More