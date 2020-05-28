A nurse stationed at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo is amongst the four new Covid19 positive cases at the medical referral institution in Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

State media reported that the infected nurse who resides in Cowdray Park was yesterday sent home to self-isolate while the other three who tested positive to the deadly pandemic were admitted at the hospital.

The latest development has resulted in the comprehensive testing of all staffers at the public health institution for fear they could have been in contact with the infected medical practitioner.

Yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa announced that the country’s Covid19 cases had spiralled to 137 but it is not yet clear if the cases announced yesterday are connected to Bulawayo’s four new coronavirus cases.

State Media