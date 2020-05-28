In a desperate bid to ensure that the potentially ‘doomed’ July extraordinary Congress for the MDC-T opposition led by Thokozani Khupe will be oversubscribed, renegade opposition figure Morgen Komichi on Wednesday begged mourners at a funeral in Domboshawa to attend the impending controversy-ridden Congress meant to elect the substantive replacement to the late founding MDC president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The claims were made by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka on social media.

Referring to Komichi, Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora as the ‘Corona team’, Tamborinyoka said he met the trio at the funeral wake of Loice Nhamburo, the late wife of losing parly hopeful Clifford Nhamburo.

He also dismissed the impending extraordinary congress as a Zanu PF Congress and said it was his first time to hear ‘mourners being asked to attend a political party congress’.

“The Corona team is getting desperate. Yesterday they came to my rural home in Domboshava in Goromonzi West to attend the funeral of Loice Nhamburo, the wife of Clifford Nhamburo, the double candidate improperly signed for by Komichi in 2018,” Tamborinyoka wrote on Twitter.

“Like a cultured African, I went there to pay my condolences to Clifford Nhamburo. There I met Komichi, Mwonzora and Khupe. Komichi and Khupe addressed mourners with Komichi desperately pleading with the mourners to attend their Zanu PF Congress in July. It was the first time I heard mourners being asked to attend a political party Congress. Desperation,” he said.

Chamisa and Khupe are locked in a fierce tussle for the control of the main opposition. On March 31, the Supreme Court ruled that Khupe was the legitimate interim leader of the main opposition party pending an extraordinary Congress to choose Tsvangirai’s substantive successor.

Efforts to get a comment from Komichi were fruitless during the time of publishing.

Zwnews