Emmerson Mnangagwa joined the struggle 24 months before independence, National Patriotic Spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire has sensationally claimed.

Writing on Twitter, Mawarire postulated that Mnangagwa joined the liberation struggle in 1978 when he arrived in Mozambique.

He also accused Mnangagwa of using his “false relationship with Mugabe to manoeuvre his way to the top of the Zanu PF political ladder.

“ED joined the struggle in Moza in 1978, 24 months b4 independence, that he was by RGM’s side for 50 years is another expedient lie he told gullible Zanu-PF supporters to justify his claim that he was RGM’s heir apparent. Pple like Sekeramayi worked with Mugabe longer.”