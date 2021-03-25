High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has dismissed the bail appeal for Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance officials Joana Mamombe Cecilia Chimbiri after ruling that it is not in the interest of justice to grant them bail.

Justice Chitapi had adjourned proceedings so that he can proofread the judgment before he handing it down, moments later.

Handing the ruling, Justice Chitapi said he agrees with Magistrate Muchuchutu-Guwuriro that there are compelling reasons to deny the duo bail.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy deployment of police officers outside the Harare High Court a judgment on bail appeal was handed down.

The two were arrested and charged for allegedly convening or partaking in a meeting, an event which was prohibited during the national lockdown period of 2021.

-Zwnews