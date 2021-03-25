Final Score: Zim Warriors 1, Botswana Zebras 0

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have beaten the Zebras of Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers group H match by a goal to nil.

The match was played this evening at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Botswana.

The Warriors’ goal came from the boot of Perfect Chikwende in the 14th minute.

Chikwende who plays for Simba SC headed a rebound after Botswana keeper spilled a dangerous freekick from captain Knowledge Musona.

The result put the Warriors on eight points while the Zebras have been eliminated with four points from five games.

Botswana later threatened to peg the visitors back, but the back line was alert.

The Warriors finished the first half on the back foot but, still maintained their lead.

They have been ominous when Knowledge Musona was behind a dead ball in the offensive third.

In the early stages of the second half, the Warriors were still seeing much of the ball with Botswana slightly on top and threatening to restore parity.

The visitors managed to hold on until the final whistle.

The result means coach Zdravko Logarusic’s men can qualify for the Nations Cup finals, should the Zambians fail to beat the Desert Foxes, later tonight.

In the event Zambia win that game, the stage will be set for a final showdown, for a ticket to Cameroon next January, when the Warriors host Chipolopolo at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday night.

GROUP H LATEST STANDINGS MP W D L GF GA GD PTS ALGERIA 4 3 1 0 11 3 8 10 ZIMBABWE 5 2 2 1 6 6 0 8 BOTSWANA 5 1 1 3 2 4 -2 4 ZAMBIA 4 1 0 3 3 9 -6 3

