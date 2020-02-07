Embattled former wife of Zimbabwe’s deputy president Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa, has finally tasted freedom after the High Court granted her bail Friday afternoon.

The former model, who is charged with assaulting VP Chiwenga’s maid is now out of jail on ZWL$1 500 bail.



She allegedly assaulted 36-year-old Delight Munyoro (pictured) at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over custody of her children.

Munyoro had reportedly gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Ms Mubaiwa, who is embroiled in a bitter legal wrangle with the militant VP at the school.

She reportedly wanted access to the children.

