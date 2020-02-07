Suspended Zanu PF youth Commisar Godfrey Tsenengamu has said it would be folly for members of the ruling party to ignore the importance of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa who controversially lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a presidential race in July 2018.

Tsenengamu, who was this week slapped with a one-year suspension together with two others Lewis Matutu and Pupurai Togarepi, said it is stupid for Zanu PF to ignore the youthful MDC leader.

“You cannot run away from the fact that, whilst my president (Mnangagwa) won an election by around 2,4 million votes, the next contender (Chamisa) had around 2,1 million votes and you cannot wish that away. That’s a fact of life. The difference between the winner and the second contender is around 300 000 votes. So, whoever chooses to ignore that is wasting time”, Tsenengamu told journalists in Harare this afternoon.

His sentiments come at a time Zanu PF is embroiled in bitter factional fights Mnangagwa has apparently struggled to contain. Tsenengamu and Matutu literally threw themselves in hot soup after they named and shamed three controversial business tycoons who are linked to Mnangagwa and other senior government officials.

Zwnews