Judith Tobaiwa, the daughter of Kwekwe deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa, is set to represent the MDC Alliance in the forthcoming Kwekwe Central by-elections after she outpolled former MP Blessing Chebundo and ex-Health Minister Dr Henry Madzorera in the party primary elections held on Saturday.

Although the MDC-A Midlands deputy spokesperson Searchmore Muringani could not be immediately reached for comment, Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya made the announcement on social media.

“I interrupt this conversation to introduce the Official MDC Alliance candidate for Kwekwe Central by-elections. Hon Judith Tobaiwa has just won the Party Primaries against heavyweights, including former MP Blessing Chebundo and former Health Minister Henry Madzorera,” Chikwinya wrote.

Tobaiwa’s MDC-A intraparty triumph comes barely a week after the ruling Zanu PF’s efforts to come up with a candidate hit a snag after violence reigned supreme in the aborted primary elections.

The Zanu PF primary elections were abandoned after supporters aligned to Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube physically assaulted the presiding team on allegations of having been bribed by the party’s 2018 candidate Kandros Mugabe, who was also contesting.

Zwnews

