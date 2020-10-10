Incarcerated former Zanu PF youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has said he is fearing for his life as unidentified men have reportedly been stalking him.

Tsenengamu, who is currently remanded at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, made the revelations while appearing before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Saturday.

The former Zanu PF youth leader who was humiliatingly dethroned from his position by the ruling party, is facing charges of inciting public violence, and was remanded to Monday after being denied bail by magistrate Nduna.

The charges emanate from the calls Tsenengamu made prior to the foiled #31July demonstrations in which he called upon Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers and protest against the allegedly corrupt regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The protests failed to take place after the state deployed its security personnel across the country’s major towns and cities.

Several opposition activists who include Jacob Ngarivhume, Job Sikhala and hard-hitting Zimbabwe investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono have been arrested in connection with the foiled July 31 protests.

agencies

additional reporting: Zwnews

