High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri has died from Covid 19 complications, fellow High Court judges have confirmed.

Justice Phiri died last night at his home in Marondera, days after he tested positive for Covid 19.

Last year he had part of his foot amputated.

He recovered and was now preparing to get a shoe for the remaining part. His family recently tested positive to Covid19 but had recovered.

A veteran lawyer, Justice Phiri was appointed to the High Court bench in September 2015 along with four other judges Justice Jester Helena Charewa, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, Justice Davison Moses Foroma, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa and Justice Edith Kuda Mushore.

They were the first judges in the history of the judiciary to be appointed to the bench after going through public interviews.

Before his appointment as a judge, Justice Phiri worked as a senior lawyer in private practice.

-The Herald