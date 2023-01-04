High Court Judge Justice Samuel Deme has dismissed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s bail appeal.

Sikhala is being tried in a case he is accused of disturbing police investigations, the trial kicked off yesterday and continued this morning.

He has requested that proceedings be livestreamed for the benefit of those interested internationally.

Allegations against Sikhala arose during slain Moreblessing Ali’s tense funeral wake in her Nyatsime home area when Sikhala used his social media handles to keep the public informed about events around the situation.

Sikhala was arrested days later on allegations of inciting the public to avenge Ali’s death.

When trial opened on Tuesday before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa the Zengeza West MP denying the allegations.

Zwnews