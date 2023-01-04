If there’s one local artist which the ruling Zanu PF party does not want to see recording his music these days, it certainly has to be the vastly talented and pioneering Zimdancehall crooner, Wallace Chirimuko, known to many as Winky D.

Ever since he recorded his new album, Eureka, on New Year’s Eve, Di Bigman, as Winky is adorably called by music lovers in Zimbabwe, has become a target of amplified attacks by political groupings aligned to the ruling party and several Zanu PF politicians.

Yesterday, the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG)- a Zanu PF-aligned shadowy group- told journalists in Harare that Winky D’s music has to be banned for being anti-government.

“We note with great concern, the lyrics in Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D’s recent album launch which is full of derogatory stuff. Musicians should sing songs that build and unite, not to be retrogressive. Most of the content is meant to sow seeds of despondency and anarchy to the youth population,” said EEG secretary-general Clifford Hlupeko.

He further said that the award-winning Winky D ‘should be very clear if he has traded his artistic jacket with politics’

Hlupeko said it was clear that Winky is ‘now into politics… because most of the stuff he is singing is political jargon’.

Added Hlupeko:

“It is clear that the intention is to cause chaos.”

He also said they were going to engage the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in the pursuit of ensuring that Winky D’s music is banned from the airwaves.

“In light of this, the responsible authority which includes NACZ, the censorship board should clear songs before they go public. It’s either these bodies are sleeping on duty or not doing their job when we hear such music being played. They should really up their game”.

Senate President, and Secretary for the Zanu PF Women’s League, Mabel Chinomona, has also added to the vitriol being spewed by ruling party elements on Eureka.

In an apparent reference to Winky’s latest album, Chinomona said ‘musicians should desist from singing songs that divide and cause anarchy’.

Hapana hutsi hunopfungaira pasina moto. Munhu kuzonzi wapomerwa kuisa politics in your music , vanhu vanenge vaona something. Musicians should desist from singing songs that divide & cause anarchy . Our people are peaceful and will forever enjoy the stability our country has. — Senator Mabel .M Chinomona (@Cde_MMChinomona) January 3, 2023

Winky D’s friction with authorities in Zimbabwe date back to the launch of his Njema album in 2019 when his manager, Jonathan Banda was summoned by the police prior to the launch date for what was described as a ‘consultative meeting’.

“A consultative meeting was held with Winky D’s manager Banda after the Censorship Board raised a complaint about his failure to follow necessary procedures according so Section 16 of the Censorship Board and Entertainment Control Act,” said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, back then. “The procedure gives the musician a legal document that will not disturb the launching of his album, hence, it was resolved that the manager would follow the procedure ahead of the launch. “The complaint raised by the Censorship Board came after members of the public approached them over some of the lyrics they claim are in a bad taste for public consumption,” he said.

Zwnews