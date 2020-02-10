The President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zimbabwe Government has literally invited public disdain after pegging salary grading wages for garden ‘boys’ at ZW$160 (US$6), a monthly salary which can only buy the garden or yard workers a mere 10kg bag of mealie meal.

The new Statutory Instrument 37 of 2020 also sets monthly salary wages of cooks or housekeepers at $168 while child minders or those that look after disabled or aged persons will now get $179 per month. On top of that, minders of aged or disabled persons with Red Cross certificates or equivalent will now earn $189,70 per month.

Rabid critic of the state and veteran journalist Hopewell Chingono said trade union organisations and human rights defenders must intervene and effect a reversal of the inhumane statutory instrument.

“How do ZANUPF politicians sleep at night after gazetting that gardeners should earn $160 (US$6) per month? Only enough to buy them a 10kg bag of mealiemeal! Where are the trade unions & human rights defenders! This is not only cruel, it is modern day slavery by the Zim Government”, said Chingono.

“Ndiyo mari yavari kupa ma farm workers avo iyoyi. Those people are evil (This what they are giving their farm workers)”, quipped one internet user.

Despite promising to improve the working conditions of perennially impoverished Zimbabwean employees, President Mnangagwa’s cash-strapped Harre adminstration has struggled to pay civil servants’ salaries and his reign has been characterized by apparently ceaseless demonstrations by dissenting workers.

See Annexure below



Zwnews