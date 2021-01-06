The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) says it is very worried over a sharp increase in the number of health workers testing positive for Covid-19 while in line of conducting their daily duties.

ZADHR attributes this to inadequate personal protective equipment.

The association estimates more than 1 000 health workers have contracted Covid-19.

ZADHR adds that the unavailability of protective clothing is a violation of the 2020 Hight Court ruling in a matter between the association and the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which ordred the government to provide adequate protective clothing to frontline health workers.

-Zwnews

