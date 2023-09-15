0 0

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson has been arrested as he was set to appear in court on allegations of inciting public violence at Barbourfields during Dynamos Highlanders match over the weekend.

Former CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the arrest of Siziba.

“Just received a report that Hon @Cde_Ostallos has been again arrested by Law and Order ahead of his scheduled appearance this morning.

“A member of his family has raised a concern about his safety. Our legal team is attending to him,” she said.

More details later…

Zwnews