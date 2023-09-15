0 0

ZANU PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa has denied threatening to assassinate Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema over Southern African Development Community Observer Mission report.

This comes after Zambian political activist Joseph Kalimbwe has threatened to open a criminal case against the ZANU-PF politburo member Chinamasa, over alleged death threats he made to that country’s President Hakainde Hichilema as the fallout over Zimbabwe’s disputed elections deepens.

Recently a Zambian minister also announced that the country will approach the SADC, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) regarding reported death threats made by former Finance Minister Chinamasa against President Hakainde Hichilema.

These threats allegedly arose following criticism of Zimbabwe’s recent elections by Dr. Nevers Mumba, a former Zambian Deputy Minister and head of the SEOM, who was appointed by Hichilema in his role as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security.

However, Chinamasa denies the allegations:

“A recent statement by Zambian Provincial Minister for Copperbelt, Honourable Elisha Matamba, has been brought to my attention.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the allegations by Honourable Matamba:

a) that I killed the Late Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa;

b) that I “admitted to having a hand in the death of former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa”; c) that “Chinamasa and Rutendo have agreed that they participated in killing Mwanawasa” (As a matter of fact, I don’t know Rutendo Matinyarare and I have never met him/her in my life); d) that I have intent to kill Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.”

He says the accusations are not true:

“The above allegations by Honourable Matamba are false, malicious, and highly defamatory. I, however, agree with Honourable Matamba when he says that “Zimbabwe and Zambia are like twins, sisters.” In fact, the two countries are more than twins/sisters.

“Zimbabweans will never forget that Zambia, along with Tanzania, Mozambique, and other Frontline States, acted as midwives to our freedom, independence, and sovereignty that we fervently cherish and defend. The sacrifices made by Zambians for our freedom and independence are part of the liberation history that is taught at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

“Zimbabweans harbor no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians. As neighbors, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples.

“Those who have eyes, let them “eye”; and those who have ears, let them “ear.” Nokuti hatigoni kurega kutaura zvatakaona nezvotakanzwa.”

Zwnews