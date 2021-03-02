Uzalo has dropped veteran actor Jet Novuka.

The star plays the role of Captain Yamkela Mpambani on the SABC 1 show.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela’s The Entertainment Alert (tea), Novuka has been written off the show. He only joined Uzalo in July 2020.

Phil reports that his sources revealed that the most-watched Mzansi TV show is making a few changes due to viewers’ complaints about its weak storyline.

However, the show remains the number one show in Mzansi with 8 million viewers on average per episode.

The viewers of the popular telenovela took to Phil’s comment section to share their thoughts on the news of Novuka leaving the soapie.

Check out some of their comments below:

@hlenozee wrote: “Stopped watching uzalo longtime ago loooool…. We want faces from MP duh, come to Nelspruit we’ll act for you…. Lol am I right or am I right?”

@GenivaMolepo said: “I feel Uzalo is only on air because of certain connections above, but overall it’s a whack of a show.”

@NoziphoNgidis commented: “Uzalo writers failed this amazing actor, his storyline was weak, but his acting was amazing as usual.”

@fikile_ndwandwe said: “Uzalo writers failed everyone on that show, bonke.”

@MatisoSiba wrote: “Tat’Jet is way too big for Uzalo, that role and script weren’t doing him any justice.”

@uNtokozoDlamini added: “I love his character on #Uzalo, very funny. I’m disappointed that he is leaving.”

In related news, Briefly.co.za reported that Baby Cele has reflected on her character in the popular SABC 1 show, Uzalo.

The veteran actress played the role of Gabisile Mdletshe in the soapie. Mzwandile Ngubeni returns to acting, gets cast in ‘The River’

The telenovela bid farewell to Baby’s character on Tuesday, 23 February via a funeral in the show. Gabisile was killed by her hubby and her body has not been found, according to the storyline.

The star has shared that she is heartbroken to be parting ways with Gabisile. She said this was the first time she portrayed a character who has made an impact on her.

She told TshisaLIVE that Gabisile wasn’t meant to deviously steal the show. “It breaks my heart to be honest with you because I have never played such a character before.” Baby also expressed her sadness at saying farewell to the cast and crew of Uzalo.

She said they were like family to her. She revealed that she couldn’t even watch her final episode in the telenovela.

The star’s fans took to Uzalo’s Instagram page to share their thoughts on Gabisile’s death in the show.

A fan scilla_soft_heart said:

“I hope they never find the body, so that she comes back on uZalo. She was absolutely amazing, I loved every one of her appearances.”

