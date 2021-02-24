What he said:

– the allegations levelled against me are not only false, but well choreographed to demean and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.

This will not dampen my spirit, nothing will move me. All this is concorted to tarnish my image.

“That these faceless netizens have blended well networked digital architecture to re engineer the spaces for political demonisation will not dampen my spirit as a tried and tested cadre”

“Despite the density of the allegations being levelled against me, I salute the support from fellow citizens, colleagues and comrades who fully grasped the rigid complexities of concocted enemy attacks”

“I wish to clearly state that I am innocent and a victim of political machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning”

“Only HE will determine my future” says VP Mohadi