Zengeza West Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament Job Sikhala given a wholly suspended 6 month sentence after conviction for defeating the course of justice.

Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa also fines him US$600 or 6 months in jail if he cannot pay it.

This came after he was convicted of attempting to defeat the course of justice over a video which accused Zanu PF militants of killing fellow opposition activist Moreblessing Ali last year.

Sikhala was arrested over that and has been in remand prison since June last year.

He is Ali’s family lawyer.

As a result, the family has refused to bury Ali until he is released.

In her ruling, Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said the state was able to prove Sikhala was the one who originated and posted the video claiming Ali was killed by Zanu PF activists.

“The court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Sikhala was the one who recorded and uploaded the video,” Gofa said.

“Sikhala was aware that police were investigating the murder case but he went ahead to make utterances that misled the police investigations.”

Zwnews