A Zanu PF activist, Wellington Peyama, has been accused of extorting money from desperate land seekers using his proximity to Local Government Minister, July Moyo.

This emerged in a military intelligence report titled, “Who Runs Harare Land” that was authored by the MID for the country’s spy agency- the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

According to the report, Peyama, along with ‘his associates’ claim to have links to the Zanu PF cabinet minister ‘and have been taking money ranging from USD $1000 to USD$10 000 per person for assistance to get state land’.

“Some people are told to pay a deposit while others have paid full amounts with a hope that they will get the land,” reads the report, in part.

“For example, one Cde Muskwe claims to have paid USD$4000 to Cde Peyama to facilitate a meeting with Cde JG Moyo. After paying the money, the meeting never materialised”.

The report further alleges that Peyama, and another Zanu PF member based in South Africa, a one Rodrick Mlauzi, hoodwinked desperate land seekers using the name of Minister Moyo.

It is reported that Mlauzi claims to be related to Minister Moyo when- in actual fact- he is not.

“They spend most of their time at Rainbow Hotel and this is where the money they would have extorted from people is spent at. Also they have two houses they rent in the city center in the Avenues area that they use as bases for meetings and debauchery,” the report added.

Using fraudulent means, Peyama is accused of having swindled US$3500 from Sibongile Mafu who is based in Bulawayo.

This was after he had promised Mafu that he was going to assist her to get state land in Chitungwiza for a nominal fee.

“Could your department investigate this matter and engage the minister and the said victims to bring this vice down. The minister must disassociate himself from such characters,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, Minister Moyo has confirmed that he knows Peyama and Mlauzi but denied seeing the report.

“Yes I know Peyama and Mlauzi but the report you are quoting is new to me, I will need to have sight of it before I can comment on,” said the Minister.

