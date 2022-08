Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says it would take 20 years for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to win majority vote in rural areas.

“Wisdom from Chivi, CCC needs 20 years from now to win majority vote in rural areas, after 20 years from now Zanu will reach deadened, Zviya zvokuti kusvika madhongi amera nyanga kunenge kwava kuzvishingisa komunhu washaya basa, Zvokuti hondo chino nechocho, dzinenge dzava ngano,” he says.

Zivhu adds that poverty has enlighten some people.

“Some little Foxes in politics,’ stop it’, makuziro amunoita your Leadership zvimwe zvacho munoita kuti vanhu vawedzere kuvenga munhu wenyu, Vanhu vangwara this time, nhamo inosvinudza chero mapofu enjere, sometimes kana pasina zvokutaura nyararayi,” he says.

Zwnews