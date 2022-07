Minister of Local Government July Moyo has declared that City of Harare will definitely pay for the scandal ridden Pomona deal.

Moyo met with Harare’s mayor Mafume yesterday & reportedly told him that Government will pay for the controversial Pomona Deal & not ask council to pay.

However, the mayor said they want their dump site back and that they don’t want to be part of the deal.

This comes at the time Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been vowing that the local authority will not pay.

Zwnews