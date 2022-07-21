Detained Citizens Coalition for Change CCC MP for Zengeza West, Job Sikhala’s application challenging placement on remand has been dismissed by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The magistrate ruled that initial remand is only concerned with reasonable suspicion.

Meanwhile, his lawyers will now apply for bail.

Sikhala was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence.

However, the police later on added another charge that of trying to defeat course of justice.

Apparently, critics say he is being persecuted for political reasons. They say Zanu PF members who openly incite violence are never arrested.

Zwnews