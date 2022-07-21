Mulk International, a United Arab Emirates-based diversified industrial conglomerate owned by billionaire Shaji Ul Mulk, says it will build a US$500m Zim Cyber City, having been granted an exclusive licence to establish a blockchain and digital assets special economic zone.

The Mount Hampden project includes townhouses, villas, hi-tech offices, mall,15-storey commercial tower.

Incentives for companies within the Cyber City: repatriation of capital and profits;5-year tax exemption; freehold resale of the real estate and permission to employ foreign staff.

Newshawks