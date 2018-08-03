Julius Malema, Burundi President, Congratulate ED Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been congratulated for winning elections by Burundi dictator Pierre Nkurunziza and South African radical opposition leader Mr Julius Malema.

The messages came after Mnangagwa won a disputed election announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission(ZEC) early this morning.

Said Nkurunziza:

“Dear Mr. President @edmnangagwa, on behalf of the Burundian People and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your election as President of Zimbabwe. I wish you much success and good health for the prosperity of your country and Africa.”

Mnangagwa also got a message from the South African man who calls himself a revolutionary activist for radical change in Africa.