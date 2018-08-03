PICTURES: Alibaba owner Jack Ma visits Victoria Falls

Jack Ma, co-founder and executive chairman of Alibaba site the world’s biggest online commerce station was spotted in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe.

Mr Ma (53) landed on Wednesday afternoon on a private plane with a group of about 20 people and left yesterday morning via Victoria Falls International Airport.

Handlers for various tour operating companies could not identify the e-commerce mogul, until after his departure when a picture of him leaving a hotel was posted on social media.

Rumours abound that he is eyeing investment opportunities in the resort town.

Victoria Falls is the most visited tourist resort in Zimbabwe.