Everything that Donald Trump tried to do, these men have done several times

Dear @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris this man Emmerson Mnangagwa is a brutal dictator. He has been part of the corrupt oppressive machinery of Zimbabwe for 41 years. He is a fundamental obstacle to the freedom of its people and no overtures from him should be welcomed.

There are many Donald Trump types in Africa. They steal elections with impunity, they use the state media to spread propaganda, they jail opposition leaders and investigative journalists. Everything that Donald Trump tried to do, these men have done several times.

Dear @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris this man Emmerson Mnangagwa is a brutal dictator. He has been part of the corrupt oppressive machinery of Zimbabwe for 41 years. He is a fundamental obstacle to the freedom of its people and no overtures from him should be welcomed. https://t.co/AF0gsvgrgB — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 7, 2021